Woman charged with stealing more than $200K from Albert Lea housing authority

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A woman is charged with embezzling from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority.
Marcie Marie Thumann is facing one count of theft from a program receiving federal funds. The charge was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota. Federal prosecutors say Thumann was an agent of the Authority between January 2018 and July 2018 and stole $213,217 for her own use.
She’s facing federal prosecution because the Authority gets more than $10,000 a year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.