Woman charged with burning down a Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is accused of setting fire to a home she knew had people inside.
Kayli Ann Louise Bang, 25, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Friday for public intoxication. She’s now been charged with first-degree arson.
Investigators say Bang set fire to a home in the 900 block of 16th Street NE in Mason City on the morning of June 11. Court documents state Bang set items on fire in a bedroom when she knew her mother and two other people were in the home, then tried to prevent a neighbor from putting the fire out.
Law enforcement describes the home as a total loss. Bang is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.