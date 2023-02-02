Woman believed dead after house fire in Kossuth County

BURT, Iowa – One person is hospitalized and another is believed dead after a house fire in Kossuth County.
A 911 call at 1:30 am Thursday reported a house fire in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Burt, a community of about 400 people. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said they were returning home from their night shift job and saw a two-story home being consumed by flames.
The Burt Fire Department was on the scene by 1:35 am and requested help from the Algona Fire Department. County deputies, Algona EMS, Burt EMS, Kossuth County Emergency Management, Titonka Fire Department, and Bancroft Fire Department also responded to the blaze.
The Sheriff’s Office says a male subject who had escaped the burning home was found in need of immediate medical attention for second-degree burns. He was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center and then life-flighted by Mercy Air-Med out ot Mason City to the Iowa City Burn Unit.
The male subject reportedly told firefighters there was a female still inside the burning house but, in less than 15 minutes after the 911 call, the roof of the house collapsed and it was destroyed by flames.
The Sheriff’s Office says the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist with the investigation of the fire and location of the female. Any remains will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.