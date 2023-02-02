 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Woman believed dead after house fire in Kossuth County

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal fire 2

BURT, Iowa – One person is hospitalized and another is believed dead after a house fire in Kossuth County.

A 911 call at 1:30 am Thursday reported a house fire in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Burt, a community of about 400 people.  According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said they were returning home from their night shift job and saw a two-story home being consumed by flames.

The Burt Fire Department was on the scene by 1:35 am and requested help from the Algona Fire Department.  County deputies, Algona EMS, Burt EMS, Kossuth County Emergency Management, Titonka Fire Department, and Bancroft Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

The Sheriff’s Office says a male subject who had escaped the burning home was found in need of immediate medical attention for second-degree burns.  He was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center and then life-flighted by Mercy Air-Med out ot Mason City to the Iowa City Burn Unit.

The male subject reportedly told firefighters there was a female still inside the burning house but, in less than 15 minutes after the 911 call, the roof of the house collapsed and it was destroyed by flames.

The Sheriff’s Office says the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist with the investigation of the fire and location of the female.  Any remains will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Tags

Recommended for you