Woman arrested with 4x the legal blood alcohol level is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman found passed out in her car and stuck in a snowbank near an elementary school has pleaded guilty to drunk driving.
Jennifer Lynn Hanson, 32 of Eagan, has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to DWI-3rd degree.
Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say they found Hanson unconscious in her car and stuck in a snowbank near Bonner Elementary on January 30. Deputies say it did not appear Hanson was picking kids up from the school but she had a blood alcohol level four times over the legal limit.