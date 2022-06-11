Woman arrested for theft and prescription fraud in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Charles City woman is accused of crimes against a Mason City health care provider.
Julie Jean Vance, 47, is charged with second-degree theft and prohibited acts involving a controlled substance. Investigators say Vance made unauthorized personal transactions with the business account of Lindstrom Family Practice. Vance allegedly used unauthorized checks, withdrawals, personal account payments, and unauthorized credit card use totaling over $1,500.
Vance is also charged with obtaining over 100 prescriptions by using fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation. Court documents state several of the prescriptions were for hydrocodone, a pain medication.
Criminal complaints were filed against Vance on May 19. She was arrested on June 7.