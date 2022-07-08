Woman arrested for Floyd County collision that seriously hurt her passenger

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A woman is facing a criminal charge nearly one-year after crashing into a semi.
Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, was arrested Friday and charged with serious injury by vehicle.
Court documents state Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County the afternoon of July 26, 2021, while doing her job as a rural route postal carrier when she smashed into a semi in the intersection with 270th Street. Investigators say the semi had the right of way and nothing was blocking the view of the intersection but there were no signs of braking or any attempt by Agnitsch to slow down before the collision.
Court documents state Agnitsch and a passenger had to be extracted from her vehicle by mechanical means and both wound up being taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.
According to investigators, a State Patrol officer said Agnitsch had a history of illegal drug use and Agnitsch tested positive for drugs while being treated at Mayo for her injuries.
A criminal complaint against Agnitsch was filed on July 1 in Floyd County District Court.