Woman arrested for crashing into the Oronoco Fire hall

ORONOCO, Minn. – A woman is facing charges for allegedly crashing into the Oronoco Fire Hall.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10 pm Sunday. Tiffany Schneider, 37 of Rochester, was apparently trying to make a turn onto 2nd Street NW near the Fire Hall and ran into the garage door. Investigators say there was minimal damage to the door.
Deputies say Schneider was reportedly drinking all day at the lake and smoking marijuana. She also allegedly drove into a ditch earlier Sunday. Deputies say Schneider smelled of alcohol when he was arrested. She was sent to the hospital but the Sheriff’s Office says Schneider quickly regained normalcy and was released.
Schneider is accused of fourth-degree DWI.