Woman arrested for 1 1/2 year old check fraud in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for nearly 1 ½ year old check fraud crimes in Floyd County.
Naomi Marie Williams, 19 of Orchard, is facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct and forgery.
Williams is accused of using a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Investigators say she also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
Criminal charges against Williams were filed in December 2020. She was arrested Tuesday in Polk County.