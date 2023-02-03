Woman accused of taking part in Rochester sexual assault pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One-half of a couple accused of sexually assaulting a woman is pleading not guilty.
Brian Russell Bird, 48 of LeRoy, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Kendra Ann Gusa, 21 of Winona, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct-accomplice and aiding and abetting third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Court documents state Bird and Gusa took a female victim to a hotel room in July 2021, prevented her from leaving, and Bird sexually assaulted the victim.
Gusa has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial beginning August 7. Bird has not yet entered a plea.