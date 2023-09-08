Woman accused of spraying mace at people at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman has been charged with spraying people with mace at the Olmsted County Fair.
The Sheriff’s Office says a group of young adults got into some kind of altercation at the fairgrounds just after 10 pm on July 26. Witnesses told deputies a female pulled out a can of what looked like mace and sprayed it at people in a parking lot on the south side of the fair.
Heavenly Unique-Leosha Davis, 18 of Rochester, has now been charged with gross misdemeanor third-degree riot and a misdemeanor count of use of tear gas when not defending oneself or one’s property.
Court documents state Davis called Olmsted County dispatch just after 11 pm on July 26 and claimed she had been assaulted at the fair. Davis met with a deputy and said she got off a ride near the fairground’s entrance around 10 pm and there was a group of people waiting for her. Davis claimed the group chased her and tried to spray her.
The Sheriff’s Office says a review of video from the Olmsted County Fairgrounds shows it was Davis chasing a group of people and spraying them with something. Deputies say they could identify Davis by the clothes she was wearing in the video.
Some individuals were treated for minor exposure at the fairgrounds but no one was taken to the hospital.
In Minnesota, a misdemeanor carries a jail sentence of up to 90 days and a fine of up to $1,000 while a gross misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.