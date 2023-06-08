Woman accused of driving dangerously in Clear Lake with a child in her vehicle

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A Mason City woman is arrested for driving dangerously with a child in her vehicle.
Jessica Ann Paulsen, 37, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. She is facing charges of child endangerment, OWI-2nd offense, and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Law enforcement says it got a report just before 6 pm Wednesday of a woman passed out in a vehicle with a child. Witnesses said the woman could not stay in her lane and almost went head-on into oncoming traffic on Shorewood Way in Clear Lake. After the woman was woken up by witnesses, she crashed into the vehicle of one of them.
Officers say when they arrived at the scene, Paulsen had bloodshot, watery eyes, was unsteady, smelled of alcohol, and a preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol level was .184, over twice the legal limit.
