With Mega Millions fever rising, a $1 million winning ticket remains unclaimed in Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa – With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing, the Iowa Lottery says there's a $1 million winning ticket still unclaimed.
The lottery says the ticket that matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball was bought at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Boulevard in Ames for the September 6 drawing. It was the only ticket in the country to win the $1 million prize. The winner or winners have until the close of business on Sept. 6, 2023, to claim it at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
The $1.1 billion jackpot is the third biggest in Mega Millions history and fifth largest all-time for U.S. lotteries. It follows the world-record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion won in early November, 2022. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won October 14, 2022. Overall, the Mega Millions jackpot was won six times in 2021 and six times in 2022.
The Iowa Lottery says players in the state won a total of 31,631 prizes in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing and had purchased more than $1.7 million in tickets for it.