With extreme heat comes dangerously hot cars

As extreme summertime heat and humidity moves into our area this week it's important to remember that as the air temperatures rise, cars parked outside will face some of the harshest conditions.
At 90 degrees it only takes the interior of a closed vehicle ten minuets to warm to 109. That same car parked for one hour will see that number rise to 133 degrees.
With air temperatures forecast to reach the upper 90s to triple digits, and humidity forcing heat index values ("real feels") well-above the 100 degree mark this week, preparing your car for the intense heat will be crucial.
Even at 80 and 70 degree air temperatures, parked vehicles still feel the heat! Ten minuets with a 70 degree air temp results in a 90 degree interior.
At 80 degrees, ten minuets parked brings temps just under 100.
An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect through Wednesday evening for the area as this heatwave holds strong for several days. Be sure to stay indoors as much as you can, have a cooling source like a fan or AC unit, and drink plenty of water.
Pleasant conditions, sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, return for the weekend...but in the meantime, stay cool and stay safe!