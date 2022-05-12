With completion of Peace Plaza, what's next for the Heart of the City project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After several years of construction, Peace Plaza has been revamped and residents are able to enjoy the space.
The scrim pool is activated and peace fountain doves have water cascading over them again.
On Monday, local artist Eric Anderson will be introducing his addition to Peace Plaza.
Josh Johnsen, DMC Project Manager for the Heart of the City project, says it was a challenge to finish construction in a busy area with lots of traffic.
Now that it's complete, he hopes to have any empty storefronts occupied soon.
“We really hope that Peace Plaza is a catalyst for getting more businesses downtown, especially more small, locally owned businesses downtown. So we really hope that this will stimulate that growth,” he says.
Johnsen says he is looking forward to see how people use the space.
“Thursdays Downtown is a huge draw for us, but even other special one off events I want to see how different cultures utilize it, how different communities utilize it, and just how visitors and community members come down and access the space,” he adds.
Destination Medical Center will have an event Wednesday May 18th from 1:30 to 2 pm celebrating the completion of Peace Plaza, followed by a community celebration from 2 to 6 pm.