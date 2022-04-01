 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wintry Weather: Rain and snow expected Friday Night

  • 0
Snow Potential (4/1/22)

A quick moving system will spread rain into the area tonight, and as temperatures drop, some of the rain will changeover to snow. Some parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa could pick up some minor snow accumulation. The best area for snow accumulation will be across eastern Iowa, where a trace to a few inches of snow are expected. 

Recommended for you