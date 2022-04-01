A quick moving system will spread rain into the area tonight, and as temperatures drop, some of the rain will changeover to snow. Some parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa could pick up some minor snow accumulation. The best area for snow accumulation will be across eastern Iowa, where a trace to a few inches of snow are expected.
Wintry Weather: Rain and snow expected Friday Night
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
