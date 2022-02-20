Wintry mix and snow accumulation to impact Minnesota and Iowa Monday and Tuesday

We are continuing to monitor a developing snow system moving in from the Rockies to start the new week.
While most of Monday should remain calm with the majority of the action well north of us, by the evening we will begin to see the risk for ice and wintry mix across the region before the majority of our accumulating snowfall arrives as we move into Tuesday. There will likely be a steady transition of freezing rain to sleet to snow through the course of this storm.
Due to the sloppy structure of the system, it is likely that we will be looking at an overall mess over the next few days. This will make for difficult travel as slick roads will likely be one of the highest concerns for many, second to the accumulation of snow through Tuesday.
As a whole, the forecast has been a tricky one with many changes just in the last 72 hours, but it appears an overall consensus is starting to occur between models and forecasters alike. Due to the confidence in impacts with this system, the respective National Weather Service offices for the viewing area have issued Winter Weather Advisories set to go into effect Monday evening, last through Tuesday evening.