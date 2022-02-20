Wintry mix and snow accumulation to impact Minnesota and Iowa Monday and Tuesday

Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix Over Northern Iowa Monday Afternoon through Tuesday... .A long duration of light wintry precipitation is set to impact the area Monday and Tuesday. Beginning midday Monday, light freezing drizzle is expected to develop over portions of northern Iowa. This freezing drizzle, and perhaps sleet, will gradually expand southeastward towards central Iowa Monday night into Tuesday. Meanwhile, portions of northern Iowa that begin as freezing drizzle will see a transition over to snow late Monday night with a few inches of snow accumulation on Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system will impact northern Iowa first on Monday afternoon. An additional winter weather advisory is likely in the future for the later start time of impacts in central Iowa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&