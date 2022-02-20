 Skip to main content
...Wintry Mix Over Northern Iowa Monday Afternoon through Tuesday...

.A long duration of light wintry precipitation is set to impact the
area Monday and Tuesday. Beginning midday Monday, light freezing
drizzle is expected to develop over portions of northern Iowa. This
freezing drizzle, and perhaps sleet, will gradually expand
southeastward towards central Iowa Monday night into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, portions of northern Iowa that begin as freezing drizzle
will see a transition over to snow late Monday night with a few
inches of snow accumulation on Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO
6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.  The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system will impact northern Iowa first
on Monday afternoon. An additional winter weather advisory is
likely in the future for the later start time of impacts in
central Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Wintry mix and snow accumulation to impact Minnesota and Iowa Monday and Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Snowfall Forecast Map.png

We are continuing to monitor a developing snow system moving in from the Rockies to start the new week. 

While most of Monday should remain calm with the majority of the action well north of us, by the evening we will begin to see the risk for ice and wintry mix across the region before the majority of our accumulating snowfall arrives as we move into Tuesday. There will likely be a steady transition of freezing rain to sleet to snow through the course of this storm.  

Skytracker 3.png

Due to the sloppy structure of the system, it is likely that we will be looking at an overall mess over the next few days. This will make for difficult travel as slick roads will likely be one of the highest concerns for many, second to the accumulation of snow through Tuesday.  

As a whole, the forecast has been a tricky one with many changes just in the last 72 hours, but it appears an overall consensus is starting to occur between models and forecasters alike. Due to the confidence in impacts with this system, the respective National Weather Service offices for the viewing area have issued Winter Weather Advisories set to go into effect Monday evening, last through Tuesday evening. 

Winter Weather Alerts.png

