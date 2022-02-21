 Skip to main content
...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across much of Iowa
Tonight into Tuesday...

.A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to
impact Iowa starting late this afternoon, and then spreading into
portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday
morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north
by Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected
for many locations due to either snow covered or icy roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A mixture of precipitation initially, transitioning to
all snow by Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of up to two
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. North winds are
expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph by Tuesday morning with
some blowing snow.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

WINTER WEATHER: Freezing Rain, Sleet, and Snow Expected

A winter storm is moving through the region tonight and tomorrow, and will bring a variety of wintry precipitation to North Iowa and southern Minnesota. Initially, freezing drizzle is possible this evening, eventually developing into a wintry mix, which will continue into tonight. Some ice accumulation is possible, especially across far southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations up to 0.10" are possible. This wintry mix will transition to all snow as colder air moves in, and accumulating snowfall is likely on Tuesday. Accumulations of 4-6" are possible north of I-90, with lower amounts further south. Road conditions will deteriorate this evening and tonight, and won't improve much until after the snow ends Tuesday evening.

