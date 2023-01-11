Winter Weather Awareness: Types of Winter Precipitation

When the weather gets going, we have all sung songs like "Rain, rain, go away" or "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow", but you have probably never sung a song about sleet or freezing rain…
In fact, you might not even know what either of those things are! And yet, we are well aware that these so-called "wintry mix" precipitation types can often be a big problem for us in the Midwest. So let's talk about what they are.
When we have temps which are above freezing, precipitation falls as rain of course. And when it's below freezing, you guessed it, snow! But things get more interesting when temps are hovering around that magic freezing number of 32 degrees.
If most of the atmosphere is just warm, but it gets cold right around the surface, then that rain will freeze on contact in the form of freezing rain.
Now, if the atmosphere is a bit cooler as that rain falls, then it will freeze into small pellets called sleet before it hits the ground. Sleet usually appears as very small transparent ice pellets.
Both freezing rain and sleet are problematic as they can both quickly lead to ice accumulating on roads and becoming incredibly slick. When driving through either, be sure to accelerate slowly and brake slowly to help prevent your wheels from spinning out.
And for a bonus fact, there's another even more rare precipitation type called graupel. This occurs when snow falls into cold rain. The collision causes the rain to freeze onto the snowflake. You'll know graupel when you see it because it looks like white dippin' dots!