Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

  Updated
  • 0
Winter Weather Alerts.png

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA


URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With
 A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday...

.A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south
across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy
temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow
should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures
will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of
snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation
appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain
can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing
rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night,
with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band
of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional
light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher
amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate
0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest
Wisconsin.

MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515-
/O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/
Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau-
Jackson-
Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona,
Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall,
and Black River Falls
312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.
  Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow
  accumulations are expected Tuesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
  Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
258 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

...Wintry Mix Over Northern Iowa Monday Afternoon through Tuesday...

.A long duration of light wintry precipitation is set to impact
the area Monday and Tuesday. Beginning midday Monday light
freezing drizzle is expected to develop over portions of northern
Iowa. This freezing drizzle, and perhaps sleet, will gradually
expand towards central Iowa Monday night into Tuesday. Meanwhile,
portions of northern Iowa that begin as freezing drizzle will see
a transition over to snow late Monday night with a few inches of
snow accumulation possible on Tuesday.


IAZ004>007-015>017-210500-
/O.NEW.KDMX.WW.Y.0007.220221T1800Z-220223T0000Z/
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, and Clear Lake
258 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
  of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
  an inch.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system will impact northern Iowa first
  on Monday afternoon. Expansions to this headline are likely in
  the future for the later start time of impacts in central Iowa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

