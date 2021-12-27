You are the owner of this article.
...Wintry Mix Tuesday to Impact Northeast Iowa...

.Light snow is forecast to develop Tuesday morning over portions
of northern Iowa and then gradually transition over to a wintry
mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the late morning into the
afternoon hours. Snow and ice accumulations look to remain light
but enough to cause an impact to travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during
the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry
mix late morning into the afternoon hours.

* WHERE...Northeast portions of Iowa, including the Interstate 35
corridor from Dows northward to the Minnesota border and the
U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Williams eastward through
Waterloo.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions is going to
impact travel during the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down, turn on your headlights and use caution while
traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

WINTER WEATHER: Advisories issued for accumulating snowfall on Tuesday

Weather Alerts 12/27/21

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Tuesday as snow will move in across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Snow accumulations of 1-3" seems likely for most areas, with potentially as much as 2-5" closer to the Mississippi River and into Wisconsin. East winds of 10-25 mph may cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

Snowfall 12/27/21

Use caution if you plan to travel on Tuesday as roads may become partially or fully snow covered at times. Stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates on the winter weather.

