Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday and Tuesday in viewing area

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Minnesota going in effect Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. A large storm will be moving through the region, bringing a potential for heavy snowfall. Total snow accumulations of 4-7" are possible in the Winter Storm Watch area.
Elsewhere, a wintry mix of ice, snow, and rain will cause potential travel problems in Minnesota and Iowa. While there are no advisories in effect just yet, continue to monitor the forecast for updates as ice could cause major impacts.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing could cause downed tree branches and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements on this potentially hazardous travel situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth
* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Parts of northern and northwestern Iowa.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be treacherous. The hazardous conditions may impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While snow and ice accumulations are somewhat uncertain at this time, any significant icing will lead to hazardous travel conditions.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
Areas Affected: Mitchell
