Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday and Tuesday in viewing area with ice a major concern

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth
...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across the region during this time frame. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Parts of northern and northwestern Iowa.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be treacherous. The hazardous conditions may impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While confidence remains low for exact snow and ice accumulations, any icing will lead to hazardous travel conditions.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
.A winter storm impacts the region from Monday evening through Tuesday night. Freezing rain develops Monday evening and gradually transitions to rain from south to north during the day on Tuesday. Total ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch are possible, with the best potential for the higher ice accumulations over southeast Minnesota. Several inches of snow are possible northwest of a Rochester, MN to Neilsville, WI line during the day on Tuesday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE...For freezing rain, northwest of a Charles City to Dorchester, Iowa line. For accumulating snow, northwest of an Austin to Winona, Minnesota line.
* WHEN...Greatest potential for freezing rain from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Light to moderate snow is possible during the day on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible. Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation.
Areas Affected: Howard; Mitchell
