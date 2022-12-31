 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain
is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a
potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and
light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across
the region during this time frame.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations
of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to
three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Parts of northern and northwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be treacherous. The hazardous conditions may
impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While snow and ice accumulations are
somewhat uncertain at this time, any significant icing will lead
to hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday and Tuesday across parts of Minnesota

  • 0
Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Minnesota going in effect Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. A large storm will be moving through the region, bringing a potential for heavy snowfall. Total snow accumulations of 4-7" are possible in the Winter Storm Watch area.

Elsewhere, a wintry mix of ice, snow, and rain will cause potential travel problems in Minnesota and Iowa. While there are no advisories in effect just yet, continue to monitor the forecast for updates as ice could cause major impacts.

Recommended for you