Winter Storm Watch issued for Monday and Tuesday across parts of Minnesota

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Minnesota going in effect Monday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. A large storm will be moving through the region, bringing a potential for heavy snowfall. Total snow accumulations of 4-7" are possible in the Winter Storm Watch area.
Elsewhere, a wintry mix of ice, snow, and rain will cause potential travel problems in Minnesota and Iowa. While there are no advisories in effect just yet, continue to monitor the forecast for updates as ice could cause major impacts.