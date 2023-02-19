Winter Storm Watch issued as complex winter storm takes aim

A complex winter storm continues to develop and is taking aim at the Upper Midwest starting Tuesday evening.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the majority of our area as a potential for 3-7" heads our way, locally higher amounts will be possible.
As of now, snow is looking to begin Tuesday evening and last into the overnight hours. During this time, heavy snow will be possible and could have a major impact on roadways.
Come Wednesday morning, snow will have tapered off but winds will increase. The strong winds could blow around freshly fallen snow. Blowing snow will reduce visibility on roads as well as create slick spots.
Wednesday evening, another round of precipitation will be possible. This includes a chance for a wintry mixture, and thus light icing, for southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin.
Overall, travel will be very difficult at times starting from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.
There is still plenty of time for the track of this system to move, however it is looking more and more likely that those of us in the Winter Storm Watch will be impacts. Those of us not yet under the alert could still be included as we get closer to the event. Monitor the forecast.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Wright
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph and lead to areas of blowing snow, blizzard conditions possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be two main waves of this event. The first Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning will see totals of 4 to 8 inches of snow. There will be a lull before snow picks up again Wednesday evening where an additional 8 or more inches of snow could fall.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Winter Storm To Bring Snow Tuesday Night... .A band of snow is expected to develop eastward out of southern and central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, spreading into western Wisconsin that evening. Snow continues through the overnight, diminishing Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will be possible with the potential for locally higher amounts. This will be round 1 of a complex winter storm system. Wind on Wednesday could blow around some of the freshly fallen snow. Come Wednesday night snow returns in the north with a wintry mix more likely across the south. This transitions to all snow on Thursday. Several more inches of snow are expected with the potential for some icing for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Winds will continue to blow, pushing some of that snow around. This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie, expect refinements to the forecast over the next few days. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.