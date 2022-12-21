Winter storm warnings from State Patrol, authorities advising not to travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The predicted snow conditions, wind, and low temperatures will create a major hazard for drivers and authorities are asking you to avoid travel if possible.
If you do find yourself having to travel allow yourself plenty of time and plan ahead.
Make sure you have a full tank of gas so if you go off the road you can keep car running and stay warm.
State patrol also recommends keeping a winter survival kit in your car.
“So if you do go in the ditch you'll be able to stay warm, extra blankets, water, protein bars, also a cellphone charger. Just basic things you'll need so if you do go in a ditch you'll be able to make the calls,” says Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.
With predicted conditions comes low visibility so you'll want to increase your following distance and allow enough time to stop and avoid any distractions.
“If you can avoid travel, just avoid travel, the next several days so the road conditions and weather can improve, and you'll be able to get where you're going safely,” Christianson adds.
If you have to stop, State Patrol says pull over on an off or on ramp to avoid becoming a hazard on the shoulder.