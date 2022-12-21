Winter storm warnings from State Patrol, authorities advising not to travel

 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow has begun over the region this afternoon and will
continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with
very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Winter storm warnings from State Patrol, authorities advising not to travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The predicted  snow conditions, wind, and low temperatures will create a  major hazard for drivers and authorities are asking you to avoid travel if possible. 

If you do find yourself having to travel allow yourself plenty of time and plan ahead. 

Make sure you have a full tank of gas so if you go off the road you can keep car running and stay warm. 

State patrol also recommends keeping a winter survival kit in your car. 

“So if you do go in the ditch you'll be able to stay warm, extra blankets, water, protein bars, also a cellphone charger. Just basic things you'll need so if you do go in a ditch you'll be able to make the calls,” says Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol. 

With predicted conditions comes low visibility so you'll want to increase your following distance and allow enough time to stop and avoid any distractions. 

“If you can avoid travel, just avoid travel, the next several days so the road conditions and weather can improve, and you'll be able to get where you're going safely,” Christianson adds. 

If you have to stop, State Patrol says pull over on an off or on ramp to avoid becoming a hazard on the shoulder.

