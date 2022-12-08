Winter Storm Warning for parts of north Iowa; hazardous travel expected throughout area

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&