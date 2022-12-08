Winter Storm Warning for parts of north Iowa; hazardous travel expected throughout area

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Friday. For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
.OVERVIEW...A band of snow can be seen on radar across central Iowa this evening and will continue to spread across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this evening. This band of snow is expected to reach US 218 around 10 PM tonight, US 63 around 11 PM and US 52 around midnight. Further to the east, snow will reach the Interstate 94 corridor early Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is still expected to spread across the area as the snow comes to an end Friday morning. Light ice accumulations are possible, but impacts are expected to be limited as the drizzle falls on a fresh snowpack. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches possible in northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
.OVERVIEW...A band of snow can be seen on radar across central Iowa this evening and will continue to spread across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota this evening. This band of snow is expected to reach US 218 around 10 PM tonight, US 63 around 11 PM and US 52 around midnight. Further to the east, snow will reach the Interstate 94 corridor early Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is still expected to spread across the area as the snow comes to an end Friday morning. Light ice accumulations are possible, but impacts are expected to be limited as the drizzle falls on a fresh snowpack. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally up to 6 inches possible in northeast Iowa. Ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could develop on untreated surfaces.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Wright
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa mainly north of Highway 30.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota. Heaviest snow will be near Interstate 90.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Friday morning commute, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
