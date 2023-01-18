❄️WINTER STORM UPDATE❄️ Latest forecast details for Wednesday night winter storm

A slight shift further north and a slight shift later in arrival times, but we all look to still get 5-8".
Snow begins in Mason City around 8-9pm, Austin closer to 9-10pm, and Rochester closer to 10-11pm.
3-7" fall overnight, with 5-8" total by the end of Thursday. Roads will remain impacted Thursday morning, with gradual improvements into the afternoon for those who don't see more accumulation in the afternoon.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS BY COUNTY
Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth - 3PM Wednesday to 9AM Thursday
Freeborn, Steele - 6PM Wednesday to 3 PM Thursday
Chickasaw, Fillmore, Floyd, Houston, Howard, Mitchell, Mower, Winneshiek - 6PM Wednesday to 12PM Thursday
Dodge, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona - 9PM Wednesday to 6PM Thursday