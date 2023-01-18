❄️WINTER STORM UPDATE❄️ Latest forecast details for Wednesday night winter storm

 Skip to main content
.Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening.
The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday
morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when
rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four
hour period for any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight,
which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

A slight shift further north and a slight shift later in arrival times, but we all look to still get 5-8".
 
Snow begins in Mason City around 8-9pm, Austin closer to 9-10pm, and Rochester closer to 10-11pm.
 
3-7" fall overnight, with 5-8" total by the end of Thursday. Roads will remain impacted Thursday morning, with gradual improvements into the afternoon for those who don't see more accumulation in the afternoon.
 
WINTER STORM WARNINGS BY COUNTY
 
Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth - 3PM Wednesday to 9AM Thursday
 
Freeborn, Steele - 6PM Wednesday to 3 PM Thursday
 
Chickasaw, Fillmore, Floyd, Houston, Howard, Mitchell, Mower, Winneshiek - 6PM Wednesday to 12PM Thursday
 
Dodge, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona - 9PM Wednesday to 6PM Thursday
 

