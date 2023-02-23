 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Precipitation Moving Out...

.As wintry precipitation has started to clear across some portions
of the area, reports of 8 to 12 inches of snow and a 1/4 inch of
ice have been received. This wintry mix of snow and freezing
drizzle will continue to move northeast out of the local area late
this morning.

Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops,
higher terrain and open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Winter Storm swallows Soldiers Field bench Thursday morning

Alex Dederer braves the cold to take a seat on a bench being swallowed by the snow in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With about 12 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, Rochester's Soldiers Memorial Field Park was covered and KIMT News 3's Alex Dederer tries to find of the park's hidden benches. 

