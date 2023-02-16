Winter storm spinning south to bring minor accumulation for some

Temperatures started off in the low teens for a lot of us this morning, and even during the warmest part of the day, will only top off in the low 20s. This below average air is a tradeoff to what could have been, as a potent winter storm spins just to our south.
The drier air is acting as a barrier, more or less, and helping keep the heaviest of the snow totals to the south and southeast of the area. Generally, most of us will be seeing at least flurry or two, but accumulation will remain minor.
Places like Mason City and Charles City could see anywhere from a trace to 2" of snowfall, while cities further to the north may not see any snow at all. There will be a sharp cutoff where snow falls and where it doesn't due to this drier, cooler, northern air.
Ultimately, the storm will pass this evening and the dry air will completely take over. Clouds will decrease, setting the stage for a sunny Friday ahead. Temperatures will recover near 30 for Friday, near 40 for Saturday.