WINTER STORM: Potential is increasing for snowfall on Friday.

Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring an increasing potential for a strong storm system to move through the Upper Midwest on Friday. This would likely spread snow across much of Iowa, Minnesota, and into Wisconsin through the day on Friday and into Friday Night. There is potential for several inches of snow accumulation across the area, but it's still too early to pinpoint exactly how much the area will see. Some wind will accompany this system as well, so there may be areas of blowing and drifting snow.
If you have travel plans Friday or Saturday, continue to monitor updates to the forecast, as this could pose impacts to travel across the region.