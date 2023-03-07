 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy
snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday
night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of
Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening.
The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the
Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western
Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look
to be wrapping up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Winter storm may impact Minnesota and Iowa Thursday into Friday

Winter Storm Potential
Winter Storm Watch (3/7/23)

A storm system is taking shape over the West Coast of the US and is expected to roll into the Midwest later this week. This will bring potential winter storm conditions with heavy snowfall possible for may areas. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued ahead of the storm, but there does remain some uncertainty in the track and overall intensity of the snowfall.

As of Tuesday Evening, moderate impacts remain possible Thursday into Friday as there is a greater than 50% chance that much of the area picks up over 6" of snowfall. 

Winter Storm Severity (3/9/23)

It's still a bit early to say exactly how much snow will fall, so it's advised to monitor the forecast for updates through Wednesday and Thursday. You can also stay updated to the forecast with the FREE KIMT Weather App. Just search KIMT Weather in your phone's app store or scan the QR code below!

KIMT Weather App Promo

