Winter storm may impact Minnesota and Iowa Thursday into Friday

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected... .A winter storm is set to march across the region bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday night. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible Thursday evening. The snow is slated to begin across locations west of the Mississippi River in the afternoon, spreading across western Wisconsin early in the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look to be wrapping up early Friday morning. Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls. Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&