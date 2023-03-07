Winter storm may impact Minnesota and Iowa Thursday into Friday

A storm system is taking shape over the West Coast of the US and is expected to roll into the Midwest later this week. This will bring potential winter storm conditions with heavy snowfall possible for may areas. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued ahead of the storm, but there does remain some uncertainty in the track and overall intensity of the snowfall.
As of Tuesday Evening, moderate impacts remain possible Thursday into Friday as there is a greater than 50% chance that much of the area picks up over 6" of snowfall.
It's still a bit early to say exactly how much snow will fall, so it's advised to monitor the forecast for updates through Wednesday and Thursday. You can also stay updated to the forecast with the FREE KIMT Weather App. Just search KIMT Weather in your phone's app store or scan the QR code below!