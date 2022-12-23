Winter peak energy alert issued for Friday evening

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through Tonight... Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to 50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and drifting of snow remains likely as well. Wind chill values this morning will be between 35 and 45 below zero then will settle into the 25 to 35 below range this afternoon through Saturday morning. Note, once the blowing snow and blizzard conditions improve, those warnings will be transitioned to Wind Chill Headlines otherwise, the dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions at times, especially in rural areas. Significant drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of Central and North Central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to white out at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&