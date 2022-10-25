Winter parking rules go into effect November 1 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter parking restrictions will start November 1 in Rochester.
City ordinance requires alternate side parking for vehicles parked on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs from November 1 to April 1. That is in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.
“By following alternate side parking requirements, Rochester residents and guests are helping our crews be more efficient and effective with seasonal maintenance activities,” says Public Works Director Wendy Turri. “Our streets will be easier and safer to navigate all winter long.”
Overview of the Seasonal Parking Requirements:
- Park vehicles on the side of the street with EVEN house numbers when the calendar date is EVEN.
- Park vehicles on the side of the street with ODD house numbers when the calendar date is ODD.
- While cars can be parked on both sides of the street in the evening hours, drivers should park their vehicles overnight for the requirements that are in place the following day from 2 am to 3 pm.
- Posted parking signs must be followed regardless of the calendar date.
- This does not apply to metered spaces; however, parked vehicles must still comply with posted signs.