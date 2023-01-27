Winter fest happening in Pine Island tomorrow

PINE ISLAND, Minn.- If you're looking for something fun to do tomorrow, you can check out the annual winter fest celebration. Many outdoor events are planned including a cardboard sled race and cross country skiing at the Pine Island Golf Course. If you're looking for something a bit more relaxed, you can play some indoor games and enjoy coffee at Pine Island Senior Citizens. Anna Warehime, the president of Pine Island Senior Citizens, said the event will help bring the community together.
“By going out into the community, they’re meeting more people. They’re meeting their neighbors, who they probably don’t know, and I just think it’s a good-good thing for everybody involved," Warehime said.
Other activities include being able to skate with a cop at Trailhead Park and attending a benefit concert at Olde Pine Theatre.