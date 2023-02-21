Winter driving alerts issued for SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is issuing winter driving alerts for the southeast portion of the state.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the region, bringing strong winds and two waves of heavy snow. MnDOT says travelers should make plans to avoid the winter storm, which will arrived Tuesday evening and again Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
MnDOT says Tuesday Evening through early Wednesday morning:
- Snow will begin Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning
- Totals will range from 1-5". Higher totals will be closer to the Twin Cities and lower amounts near the Minnesota and Iowa border
- Light to moderate snow will continue through Wednesday morning
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning:
- The second wave of snow starts Wednesday afternoon
- Locations near the Minnesota and Iowa border may experience freezing rain and sleet Wednesday
- Snow fall rates will be 1-2" per hour and roadways will become snow covered. Travel will be difficult and may become impassable
- Wind gusts near 40 mph may cause whiteout conditions and tall drifts