Winter activity trailer unveiled in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter may be gone for the year but it’s not forgotten with the unveiling of the “Thrive Outside” Winter Activity Trailer.
A ribbon-cutting for the trailer was held Saturday at Rochester Community and Technical College. Members of Leadership Greater Rochester (LGR) gathered with Mayor Kim Norton and project sponsors to celebrate the creation of a trailer containing an array of winter equipment, including sleds, snowshoes, broomball sets, and a portable fire pit.
LGR says the trailer is meant to promote the social, mental, and physical well-being of underserved communities in Rochester by providing resources for outdoor winter activities. It can be reserved for free through the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department starting in the 2022-2023 winter season.