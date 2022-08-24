Winona students to take online classes from Rochester public schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is teaming up with Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) to provide an online option for Winona students to take Rochester classes.
The agreement was approved in early August by the Winona school board. The credits and grades earned by the student will count toward graduation from WAPS. The courses are taught by RPS Online teachers using the RPS curriculum, with tuition paid by WAPS.
“This agreement will, first, provide an option for students and families in the Winona Area Public Schools who would like to continue their learning online and, second, it helps RPS Online to broaden our reach across the state of Minnesota,” says RPS Online Principal Brandon Macrafic. “It is a mutually beneficial agreement between two school districts focused on what's best for our students."
This agreement follows WAPS decision to discontinue its in-house online education program.
"We found that many of our students thrived in an online learning environment, but there wasn't enough interest for us to continue to offer our own online program,” says WAPS administrator Jolene Danca. “We are so fortunate that Rochester Public Schools was willing to partner with us. Our students will be able to maintain relationships with WAPS staff members and fellow students while continuing their education in the format that is most comfortable for them."
The program will provide students with a Chromebook from Winona Area Public Schools. RPS Online uses a Google platform, and all classes are held on Google Meet. RPS will provide academic support, while Winona Area Public Schools will offer other support such as special education, counseling, and social workers.