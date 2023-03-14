Winona State University-Rochester nursing students get hands on with health care

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nursing students at Winona State University-Rochester are getting hands-on with health care at the public library.
The Wellness Corner is a health screening clinic where WSU-Rochester nursing students offer free services to community members.
It's part of a population health course included during the senior year of the school's nursing program.
Working at the wellness corner gives students opportunities to apply and expand their learning outside of the classroom by offering care to real patients.
Some of the main services include blood pressure checks, height and weight measurements, foot care, and information about test results and diagnoses.
KIMT News 3 spoke with Winona State University associate professor of nursing Heather Schmidtknecht to learn more about how students are impacting the community through physical care, as well as by increasing understanding of how to access health care resources.
"Really just looking to help the public navigate the health system," Schmidtknecht said.
"If they want information about a new diagnosis that they received, or even if they have test results they need help interpreting, you know, any kind of question or concern is okay," Schmidtknecht said.
The Wellness Corner is open every Tuesday at the Rochester Public Library from 10 am to 3 pm.