Winona residents go fishing as Mississippi flooding worsens

WINONA, Minn. - With many cities along the Mississippi River finding themselves partially underwater, some locals are still trying to take advantage of the outdoors while they still can.
Prairie Island Park in Winona is entirely submerged at the moment, as are several other spots in the area. Local fishers, however, saw it as the perfect opportunity to snag some walleye.
"We're fishing, which is pretty unique given the circumstances, but a lot of locals come out and this is a lot of fun," said Tyler Mohr of Winona. "It's a unique situation for us for sure."
While it's all fun and games for now, that might not always be the case as water levels are expected to rise over the coming days, hitting its peak around the middle of next week. City officials and residents have been working together to prepare for the worst.
"Around boat ramps and stuff, they are sandbagging it," said Brady, a resident of Rushford who works in Winona. "Just preparing for stuff that could happen which, hopefully it won't. They're just getting ready for it."
Currently, the Mississippi is at a moderate flood stage in the area. The national weather service projects this upgrade to a major flood stage by Monday, with crests reaching over 19 feet.
"I mean, this is definitely extreme compared to normal years," said Mohr. "We've seen it like this a couple other times. In 2019, it was real high. Overall, I would say this is a fairly extreme case for us."
Winona will be under a flood warning for the foreseeable future. If current projections are correct, these levels would be just about one foot off the highest flooding the city has ever seen.