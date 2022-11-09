Winona man sentenced for deadly crash

WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County.
Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
The Winona Police Department says Anderson was driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 61 around 12:43 am on February 19, 2022, when he crashed into another vehicle. One passenger in the other vehicle was ejected and later died at the hospital from injuries she sustained in the crash.
Anderson, a passenger in his vehicle, and the driver and a second passenger in the other vehicle received only minor injuries.
Court documents state there was a strong smell of alcoholic beverages coming from Anderson after the crash, his speech was slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot, glassy, and watery.