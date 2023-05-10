Winona County law enforcement honor fallen officers

WINONA, Minn. - Winona County held its annual law enforcement memorial for fallen officers on Wednesday.
The lawn outside the law enforcement center was packed today with community members, officers, and families of the fallen. The ceremony aimed to honor police from the area who have have died on duty.
In particular, three officers were given special honors at today's event. Officer Mathew Hamilton, Deputy John J. Schneider, and Corporal Theodore Foss had all been killed in vastly different time periods ranging from the 1870s to the 2000s. Still, all three were honored with memorial flags flying alongside the American flag.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman proclaimed the day as Winona County law enforcement memorial day. He says it is crucial for the community to support those risking their lives to keep citizens safe.
"It's important that not only the city but the county, the region, and the state support these officers in their daily duties," he said. "It is one of the most difficult jobs in the world to have to deal with what they do on a daily basis."
With the recent deaths of three officers from Western Wisconsin weighing heavily on peoples minds, Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude says today's ceremony was also honoring fallen officers from across the country.
"Officers are being killed way too often across the United States," he said. "To me, it's important to remember our fallen officers here in Winona County but we also need to keep in mind the bigger picture."
According to the Winona County Sheriff's Office, an officer is killed in the line of duty every 52 hours. With 245 officers at federal, state, and local levels last year, officers must be vigilant and watch each other's backs to prevent another tragedy.