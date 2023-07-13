Winona County Fair offers fun for all ages

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Scattered Thunderstorms Through Mid Evening, Some Strong...

Scattered storms will continue to develop and track southeast
across the area through the mid evening hours. Some will be
strong, capable of 3/4 inch hail and wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph.
Locally heavy downpours can also be expected.

Seek shelter indoors should a storm near your location.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT Friday through 3 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.
This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Winona County Fair offers fun for all ages

  • 0
Winona County Fair
By: Maureen Dudley

ST. CHARLES, Minn.-The Winona County Fair started July 12th with the opening ceremonies, some 4-H events, and a carnival.

Fairgoer Emily Sackreiter says, “I love the fair. The Winona County Fair is something that I've done most of my life. I started off as a 4Her showing cattle and pigs and rabbits.”

The fair held some 4-H events today such as the 4-H beef show, where 4-H participants were able to show off their cows.

With a carnival later in the day and more for tomorrow, there’s plenty to keep people busy at the fair. To see a schedule of events for the fair head to the Winona County Fair website.

 

Recommended for you