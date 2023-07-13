Winona County Fair offers fun for all ages

ST. CHARLES, Minn.-The Winona County Fair started July 12th with the opening ceremonies, some 4-H events, and a carnival.
Fairgoer Emily Sackreiter says, “I love the fair. The Winona County Fair is something that I've done most of my life. I started off as a 4Her showing cattle and pigs and rabbits.”
The fair held some 4-H events today such as the 4-H beef show, where 4-H participants were able to show off their cows.
With a carnival later in the day and more for tomorrow, there’s plenty to keep people busy at the fair. To see a schedule of events for the fair head to the Winona County Fair website.