Winona County Fair begins tomorrow

SAINT CHARLES, Minn.-The 165th annual Winona County Fair will kick off tomorrow. This year's fair features five days of fun for the whole family. Lots of things will happen at the Entertainment Tent, including a lego contest, square dancing, and a performance by a Neil Diamond tribute artist. The fair will also have plenty of thrilling rides and yummy food items to enjoy. There will also be many shows featuring livestock such as sheep, dairy goats, and pigs. Cindy Timm, the fair board president of the Winona County Fair, said the fair is an important opportunity for community members to reconnect.
“The county fair is kind of like a family reunion every year. We have people that see each other maybe once a year and they’re up here. They like to bring their projects. They like to show off, you know, their animals or they just like to come and visit and just see people is basically what a county fair is," Timm said.
You're not permitted to bring your dogs to the fairgrounds. There will also be a beverage tent at the fair, and it'll have a free jukebox.