Winona County Attorney's Office announces second-degree murder charges against Adam Fravel

WINONA, Minn. - The county' attorney office is charging Adam Fravel two counts of second-degree murder for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children, Madeline Kingsbury.
"We have heard from so many individuals how wonderful a person Maddy was. She had a bright future and Mr. Fravel took that from her. By charging him today with her murder, we intend to hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law," said Winona County attorney, Karin Sonneman.
One count is unintentional and the other count is intentional for second-degree murder. The attorney's office is not pursuing first degree murder charges because the investigation is still ongoing.
"In order to charge first degree murder, a prosecutor must present the case before a grand jury and the grand jury decides whether there is probable cause for an indictment," said Sonneman.
Further charges may be added on as law enforcement continues to investigate Fravel and uncover more evidence.
Fravel is being held on bail for $2 million unconditional and $1 million conditional.