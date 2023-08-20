Winners of annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show are announced

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum has announced the winners of its 43rd Annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show.
The Best in Show award of $150 was given to Alanna Davison of Plymouth for her photograph entitled A Deep Look Into Winter’s Creek. Ann Beasley of Mason City received the second award of $100 for her wildlife photograph entitled Galapagos Tortoise. The third award of $50 went to Ella Petree of Mason City for her film photograph, Morning Reflections.
Honorable Mentions were included Bruce G. McKee of Mason City for the digital photograph, The Power & Beauty of a Storm; Mary Varnum of Plymouth for her action photograph, Hang Onto Your Hat!; and Alanna Davison of Plymouth for her digital photograph, Sunset Wish.
The MacNider Art Museum says 43 photographs by 24 artists were chosen for exhibition by a panel of judges. They will be on display through October 7, sponsored by the Safford and Lena Lock Photo Endowment Fund.