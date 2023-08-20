Winners of annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show are announced

 Skip to main content
Photo contest Aug 20 2023

2023 Cerro Gordo Photo Show Best in Show award winner Alanna Davison of Plymouth, A Deep Look Into Winter’s Creek, Digital Photograph.  Courtesy of the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum.

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum has announced the winners of its 43rd Annual Cerro Gordo Photo Show.

The Best in Show award of $150 was given to Alanna Davison of Plymouth for her photograph entitled A Deep Look Into Winter’s Creek.  Ann Beasley of Mason City received the second award of $100 for her wildlife photograph entitled Galapagos Tortoise.  The third award of $50 went to Ella Petree of Mason City for her film photograph, Morning Reflections.

Honorable Mentions were included Bruce G. McKee of Mason City for the digital photograph, The Power & Beauty of a Storm; Mary Varnum of Plymouth for her action photograph, Hang Onto Your Hat!; and Alanna Davison of Plymouth for her digital photograph, Sunset Wish.

The MacNider Art Museum says 43 photographs by 24 artists were chosen for exhibition by a panel of judges.  They will be on display through October 7, sponsored by the Safford and Lena Lock Photo Endowment Fund.

