Winners announced in 2022 Iowa State Fair Fine Arts Competition

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair is announcing the winners of its Fine Arts Competition.
A judges panel examined 523 entries and picked 378 pieces to compete. There were adult, youth, junior, and children divisions in various mediums. These entries will be on display throughout the Fair on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center from 9 am to 8 pm every Fair day.
Richard Hanson of Fort Dodge won Best of Show in the adult division.
ADULT
Adult - Acrylic/Tempera
1) Paul Marlow, Cedar Rapids
2) Chuck Bickel, Elkhart
3) Brooke Peterson, Glidden
Honorable Mention) Gabriel Pike, Mason City
Adult - Drawing
1) Mary Ann Marreel, Osage
2) Robin Fisher, New London
3) Victoria Ulrich, Cedar Falls
Honorable Mention) Swati Lodha, Ames
Adult - Fiber
1) Allison Hellman, Waterloo
2) Jennifer Messer, Norwalk
3) Megan Hammer, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City
Adult - Glass
1) Keith Kutz, Ames
2) Elizabeth Krenkel, Ames
3) Art Ciccotti, Ames
Honorable Mention) John Byerly, State Center
Adult - Jewelry
1) Audrey Stirling, Runnells
Adult - Mixed Media
1) Sarah Kargol, Oskaloosa
2) Jody Valentine, Windsor Heights
3) Emma Davison, Mason City
Honorable Mention) Teresa Holton, Clive
Adult - Oil Painting
1) Susan Reinier, Cedar Rapids
2) Amy Hedberg, Des Moines
3) Dianne Liepa, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Lori Ristau, Johnston
Adult - Pastels
1) Stewart Buck, Ankeny
2) Amy Hedberg, Des Moines
3) Stewart Buck, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Rhonda Ward, Clive
Adult - Pottery
1) Caroline Freese, Indianola
2) Jennifer Joanning, Des Moines
3) Victoria Mock Pollock, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Victoria Mock Pollock, Des Moines
Adult - Hand Pulled Prints
1) Sadie Goll, Iowa City
2) Sadie Goll, Iowa City
3) James Ferrell, Clive
Honorable Mention) Isabel Wilson, Altoona
Adult - Sculpture
1) Hope Bass, Ames
2) Teresa Holton, Clive
3) Russell Wagner, Dexter
Honorable Mention) Jean Melick, Cedar Falls
Adult - Watercolor
1) William Allen, Des Moines
2) Sarah Hutchison, Des Moines
3) William Allen, Des Moines
Adult - Best of Show
1) Richard Hanson, Fort Dodge
JUNIOR
Junior - Drawing
1) Lina Yu, West Des Moines
2) Ashley Zheng, Waukee
3) Peighton Henningsen, Waukee
Honorable Mention) Alexander Harner, Urbandale
Junior - Painting
1) Lydia Lee, Ankeny
2) Lucy Maughan, Clive
3) Audrey Lenaghan, Adel
Honorable Mention) Florie Liu, Clive
Junior - Three-Dimensional
1) Colton Renshaw, Des Moines
2) AB Shafer, Johnston
3) Keegan Joyce, Decorah
Junior - Other
1) Ella Grail, Ames
2) Amelia Juhl, Maxwell
3) Bella Tsao, Clive
YOUTH
Youth - Drawing
1) Landry Norton, Dexter
2) Ella Rivas, Pleasant Hill
3) Anna Lu, Johnston
Honorable Mention) Landry Norton, Dexter
Youth - Painting
1) Audrey Petersen, Altoona
2) Emma Fust, Prairie City
3) Sophia Mauro, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Alice Tsao, Clive
Youth - Three-Dimensional
1) Georgia Billingsley, Des Moines
2) Eliza Gagen, Des Moines
3) Alice Tsao, Clive
Youth - Other
1) Georgia Billingsley, Des Moines
2) Trinity Thompson, Waukee
3) Rachel Hommer, Carlisle