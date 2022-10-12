 Skip to main content
Winner named in Austin 4th grade fire poster contest

AUSTIN, Minn. – The winner has been named in the annual 4th Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest.

The Austin Fire Department says first place in 2022 went to Carter McRae, with Jaxon Charnecki and Siri Schmit getting honorable mentions.  About 340 4th grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner, and Pacelli schools took part in the contest.

Two students from each elementary school were voted by the Austin Fire Department as local winners.  A first place winner along with two honorable mention posters was then chosen by the Fire Chief to be submitted to the State competition.

On Monday, the ten poster winners were invited to the Poster Winners Party at McDonald’s on Oakland Avenue West.  Each child received a meal from McDonald’s and gifts donated from local businesses throughout the community.

In addition to the Austin Fire Department, sponsors of the program are:

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Austin Bruins

Austin Parks & Recreation

Burger King

Barbara, Store Manager of Dollar Tree gave a personal donation

Culver’s

Dairy Queen

Domino’s

Echo Lanes

El Mariachi

El Patron

Five (5) Below

Games People Play

Godfather’s

Hardees

Hormel Foundation

Hy-Vee

Jimmy John’s

Kenny’s Oak Grill

McDonald’s

Perkins

Pizza Hut

Pizza Ranch

Qdoba

Sterling Drug

Steve’s Pizza

Sweet Reads

Taco John’s

Tendermaid

Walmart

