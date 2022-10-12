Winner named in Austin 4th grade fire poster contest

AUSTIN, Minn. – The winner has been named in the annual 4th Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest.
The Austin Fire Department says first place in 2022 went to Carter McRae, with Jaxon Charnecki and Siri Schmit getting honorable mentions. About 340 4th grade students from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner, and Pacelli schools took part in the contest.
Two students from each elementary school were voted by the Austin Fire Department as local winners. A first place winner along with two honorable mention posters was then chosen by the Fire Chief to be submitted to the State competition.
On Monday, the ten poster winners were invited to the Poster Winners Party at McDonald’s on Oakland Avenue West. Each child received a meal from McDonald’s and gifts donated from local businesses throughout the community.
In addition to the Austin Fire Department, sponsors of the program are:
Applebee’s
Arby’s
Austin Bruins
Austin Parks & Recreation
Burger King
Barbara, Store Manager of Dollar Tree gave a personal donation
Culver’s
Dairy Queen
Domino’s
Echo Lanes
El Mariachi
El Patron
Five (5) Below
Games People Play
Godfather’s
Hardees
Hormel Foundation
Hy-Vee
Jimmy John’s
Kenny’s Oak Grill
McDonald’s
Perkins
Pizza Hut
Pizza Ranch
Qdoba
Sterling Drug
Steve’s Pizza
Sweet Reads
Taco John’s
Tendermaid
Walmart