Winnebago teams with national RV dealer to help Make-A-Wish kids

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Winnebago Industries is teaming up with Make-A-Wish and a national RV dealer to give outdoor adventures to children with critical illnesses.
“Make-A-Wish meets such a critical need for families, and outdoor wishes have increased dramatically throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As an outdoor lifestyle company, we knew we could partner to play a meaningful role in bringing the positive mental and health benefits of nature to wish families,” says Don Clark, President and CEO of Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries.
Winnebago Industries says it will partner with RV Retailer, operator of more than 90 RV dealerships across America, and hopes to bring additional dealers and industry colleagues together on this project.
“This partnership with Make-A-Wish and Winnebago Industries will help us fulfill our higher purpose of helping families spend time together, travel across America, experience the great outdoors, pursue their dreams and create lifetime memories. Our dealers have worked closely with Make-a-Wish chapters locally for years. We are thrilled to join the Winnebago Industries Foundation and Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children and families who need it most,” says Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer. “There is nothing more fulfilling than helping these families. We are excited to see where this journey is going, and we look forward to giving back to the communities and people who need it most.”
“We welcome Winnebago Industries and RVR as a new partner of Make-A-Wish. Their support will enable us to continue to grant life-changing wishes that can be a turning point for a child with a critical illness, so much so that many wish parents credit the wish with helping their child get better,” says Richard K. Davis, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.