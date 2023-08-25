Winnebago subsidiary celebrates 250,000 RVs sold

MIDDLEBURY, Indiana – A subsidiary of Winnebago Industries is celebrating a production milestone.
Grand Design RV says it has manufactured its 250,000th recreational vehicle. The company plans to mark the occasion and celebrate with their employees and customers at their sold-out National Owner’s Rally in Elkhart, Indiana.
“This is a monumental occasion for everyone at Grand Design RV," says Don Clark, President and CEO. "Reaching this mark is not just a testament to the hard work and vision of our incredible team, but it is also a reflection of the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in us. We are committed to continuing to innovate and to produce RVs that exceed our customers’ expectations.”
Grand Design RV was founded in 2012 and purchased by Winnebago Industries in 2016.