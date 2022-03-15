Winnebago rolls out its 500,000th motorhome

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Winnebago says it’s produced its 500,000th motorhome.
The company says it is the first in the RV industry to hit that milestone and celebrated with a special event when the 500,000th motorhome rolled off the production like in Lake Mills.
“Winnebago is a pioneer in the RV category, producing its first vehicles more than 60 years ago,” says Huw Bower, President of Winnebago Outdoors. “Yet, the 500,000th motorhome represents much more than longevity in the market. To our 2,700 employees, it represents millions of incredible experiences among friends and families that Winnebago has made possible through the decades. Our team members are committed to excellence every day, motivated and energized by the idea of bringing joy to so many people. This milestone would not be possible without their tireless dedication.”
Winnebago says the milestone motorhome was a Revel, a model that is just four years old.